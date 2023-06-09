Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

