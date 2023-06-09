Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,747,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.62. The company had a trading volume of 505,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

