Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAL. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris Company Profile

NYSE:VAL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 114,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

