Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. 1,113,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

