Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,401 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,652. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.