Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

