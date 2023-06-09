Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Verger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 200.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 23.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,490. The company has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

