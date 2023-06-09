Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $181,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 511,264 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of IAUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

