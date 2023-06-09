Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.62. 7,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

