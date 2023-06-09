Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.09.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.23 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $108,873 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

