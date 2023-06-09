PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,751 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,476.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,086 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok Announces Dividend

SPOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,145. The company has a market capitalization of $255.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOK. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

