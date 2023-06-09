PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70,550 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,550 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 240,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 114,842 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340,682. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

