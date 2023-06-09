PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,847,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $430.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.