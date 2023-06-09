PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,847,000.
Shares of IVV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $430.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
