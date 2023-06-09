PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,595 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FVC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 4,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Featured Stories

