PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,840 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

