PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA remained flat at $338.81 during trading on Friday. 1,545,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,756. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.15 and its 200 day moving average is $334.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

