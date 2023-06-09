PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 59,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,799,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,308,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.54 and its 200 day moving average is $315.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $357.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

