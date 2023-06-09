PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

FPX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

