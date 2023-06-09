PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,069. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $924.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

