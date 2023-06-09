PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 7,165,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,280,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

