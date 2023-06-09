Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Increased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up about 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Paylocity worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.27.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. The stock had a trading volume of 403,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

