Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 3.3% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Paycom Software worth $108,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.70. 418,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,951. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average of $300.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

