Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

