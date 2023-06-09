Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $7.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

