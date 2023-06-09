Patient Square Capital LP Acquires Shares of 316,425,980 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,425,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,945,000. Eargo comprises 76.9% of Patient Square Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patient Square Capital LP owned approximately 16,062.23% of Eargo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,735,349 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 58.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 259,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,119. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) EPS for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

