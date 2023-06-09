Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $179.81. 189,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,564. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

