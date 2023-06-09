Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Up 1.5 %

Chegg Profile

Chegg stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 581,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

