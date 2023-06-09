Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,088 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,485,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,474,000 after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,842,000 after purchasing an additional 463,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $21,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $21.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,344. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $466.59. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

