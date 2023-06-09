Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $195,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average of $232.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

