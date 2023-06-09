Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. 296,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

