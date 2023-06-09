Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $381.68. 199,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

