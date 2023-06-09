Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

