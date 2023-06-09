Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 3,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 32,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $751.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

