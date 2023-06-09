Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Financial Comparison

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Parsons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 4.16 -$96.32 million ($0.44) -7.95 Parsons $4.20 billion 1.17 $96.66 million $0.92 50.96

Risk and Volatility

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -44.05% -21.61% -14.62% Parsons 2.30% 8.38% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 4 0 2.80 Parsons 2 2 3 0 2.14

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Parsons.

Summary

Parsons beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is involved in advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment offers integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

