Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRTK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

