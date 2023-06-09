Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.44. 812,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

