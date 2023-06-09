Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.54 during trading on Friday. 234,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,898. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

