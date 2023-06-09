Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.99. 838,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.