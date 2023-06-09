Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,838. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

