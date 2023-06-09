Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,799,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,308,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.54 and its 200 day moving average is $315.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $357.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

