Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Director Sells $126,344.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,593. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

