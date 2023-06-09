Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 2,513,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

