Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

