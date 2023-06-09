Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.11. 373,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.