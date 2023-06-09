Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 1,315,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,295. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

