Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $680.83. 170,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

