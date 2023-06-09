Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 410,436 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 402,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 69,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,336. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

