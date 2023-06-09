Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,900 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.14. 328,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

