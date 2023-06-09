Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.56. 1,433,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,111. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.