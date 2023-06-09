Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 13,900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 579.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 1,503,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

